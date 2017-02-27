Sheridan Memorial Hospital celebrates Safe Kids

SHERIDAN — On Feb. 14, Safe Kids Sheridan County and Sheridan Memorial Hospital started one family off on the road to safety. As part of the Gift of a Mother’s Love Program, sponsored by Safe Kids Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Health and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the first baby born on or closest to Feb. 14 at SMH was presented with a brand new child safety seat and other devices to help ensure their safety.

There were four Valentine’s Day babies at SMH this year, but the lucky family with the first baby born that day was Allishia Lull-Faruque and Derek Santos, parents of baby girl Luna Rose, born on Feb. 14 at 2:02 a.m.

Danielle Bowers, registered at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and coordinator for Sheridan County Safe Kids, said that in today’s traffic conditions, vehicle occupants of any age are in constant danger.

Safe Kids Wyoming states that the primary goal this year is to remind all parents and other adults that in Wyoming, children younger than 9 years old need to be in a child safety seat or booster seat.

Bowers said that as children grow, how they sit safely in a car, truck, van or SUV changes. The following four steps for kids can help:

• Use rear-facing infant seats in the back seat from birth to at least 2 years of age.

• Use forward-facing toddler seats in the back seat when their rear facing seats are outgrown (at 2 years old or older) to at least age 4 and 40 pounds.

• Use booster seats in the back seat when their harnessed seats are outgrown (at about age 4 or older) to at least age 9.

• Use safety belts in the back seat when the seat belt fits properly (usually at age 9 or older).

All children younger than 13 should ride in the back seat.

For more information call 432-2679 or visit safekidswyoming.org.