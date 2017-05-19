Sheridan liquor dealers seek compromise for new ordinance

SHERIDAN — When the Wyoming Legislature passed two laws changing regulations regarding liquor establishments, it forced local governments across the state to decide whether they would enact their own regulations or allow the less strict state laws to stand.

Sheridan Police Chief Richard Adriaens and the city of Sheridan’s attorney, Greg Von Krosigk, rewrote the current city ordinance, fashioned after a 10-year-old ordinance from the city of Gillette to tighten the reins loosened by the state.

The ordinance keeps the hours of operation between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. and continues the prohibition of minors in alcohol-only establishments and establishments serving alcohol after 10 p.m. In addition to those requirements, the ordinance outlines standards of conduct by which liquor license holders should operate under, which include directives not to overserve, not to allow assaults or fights of any kind, not to serve those under 21 and to prohibit any criminal activity on the premises.

The standards require licensees to report any of the above events to SPD by telephone immediately.

On May 15, attorney Tony Wendtland — representing the Sheridan County Liquor Dealers Association — dropped off a 30-page document to city hall for Mayor Roger Miller, city council members and Adriaens.

Lawyer retained

The first 12 pages of the document from Wendtland are a letter expressing the Sheridan County Retail Liquor Dealers Association’s concerns regarding the rewrite of the city of Sheridan’s liquor ordinance.

“We are concerned that his proposal will unnecessarily place our members at risk of unfair treatment through criminal liability and will, from a practical standpoint, make it impossible to operate and transfer their businesses in a reasonable, fair and predictable way,” the letter said.

The letter said the ordinance as it stands contains “obvious examples of unclear, vague (and likely unconstitutional) language.”

A red-lined copy of the ordinance includes suggestions to remove a majority of the conduct standards, noting that certain actions “should not be criminalized.” For example, one standard requires establishments to “prohibit other criminal activity on the licensed premises as established by local, state or federal law.” Wendtland’s comment on the side reads, “This should not be criminalized. Licensees and their employees should not be required to serve as de facto police deputies for free and with no immunity from civil liability.”

Wendtland references criminalization 18 times in the red-lined ordinance comments.

“If your goal is to have these licensees cooperate, adopt the MAPP guidelines and continue to train, put up your signs, refuse to serve, call the police when it makes sense and its helpful and they can help,” Wendtland said.

“The last thing you should do is be criminalizing all those things if you don’t do them perfectly every time starting two months from now,” he added.

Rising crime

Even before the state passed the two new state liquor laws, Adriaens expressed concern about rising alcohol-related arrests. In 2016, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, or WASCOP, reported alcohol was a factor in 57 percent of the incarceration arrests in Wyoming.

Sheridan County averaged 73.46 percent, coming in second in the state behind Teton County and ahead of Fremont County.

“Our alcohol calls for service, and not just hey, come do a bar walkthrough or we threw somebody out; it’s been serious issues that have increased,” Adriaens said. “So we began to look at that. We’ve started in a number of different ways.”

Adriaens mentioned Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray’s recent visit and his positive reaction to Sheridan’s thriving economy.

“What we don’t have going is the statistics of what is starting to deteriorate,” Adriaens said, noting that Sheridan relies on being family-friendly and safe to attract residents.

WASCOP interviews incarcerated individuals and, if the individual relays the information voluntarily, records the location of alcohol consumption that led to the arrest. In 2015, the Rendezvous liquor store and Rails Brews and Cues both had the highest (six) reports from strictly SPD incarceration arrests. SPD had 373 alcohol-involved arrests, and out of those 147 chose not to provide the location of consumption or where the alcohol was acquired.

Adriaens wants to ensure accountability, and he said that doesn’t exist within the current law.

“Under current law, I write the bartender a ticket, but the licensee has nothing happen to him,” Adriaens said.

The only way to remove a license from a holder is through district court.

“We don’t want to go to district court. We don’t even want to call them in. What we want is a reduction in these events that are significant and let’s work together to try to solve some of that,” Adriaens said. “And basically, if there’s no requirement to, it doesn’t happen.”

Business perspective

During Monday’s council meeting, Wendtland called the rewrite of the liquor ordinance “heavy-handed,” referring to the overarching government control of a business selling legal products.

“We’d ask you to really look at it hard that way with an eye toward protecting your citizens from overregulation,” Wendtland said to the mayor and council, “and erring on the side of less new criminal law and less complicated administrative policing instead of more.”

Wendtland asked those involved in creating the ordinance to focus on practical things that the liquor dealers can do, preserving the relationship between both entities.

Co-owner of The Mint Bar and member of Sheridan’s LDA Wes Buckmaster said licensees were not included in the drafting of the ordinance, but instead were told of informational meetings where they could share thoughts and concerns regarding the already-drafted ordinance.

“I suppose if there’s an appropriate application of the term heavy-handedness, it’s the idea that there was no input before a massive criminalization ordinance was proposed,” Buckmaster told The Sheridan Press, “and there seems to be no true empirical justification or a community emergency of any kind that’s truly traceable to the conduct of the licensees that justifies that.”

Bartender Becky Rimel, who received TIPS training from SPD Officer Jim Arzy within the first three months of her employment at the Rainbow Bar a year and a half ago, sees the safety of her patrons as her responsibility.

Calling the cops over every little thing, though, Rimel said would be going “overboard.”

“Why? Because a lot of things can be handled on our own,” Rimel said. “I think the only reason cops should be called is if somebody’s endangering themselves or other people.”

Council comments

Sheridan City Council members hesitated to move forward with the ordinance as is on the first of three necessary readings. Councilor Thayer Shafer attempted to table the decision at Monday’s meeting. While that motion failed, councilors did express concerns about the ordinance.

Councilor Jesus Rios said the ordinance in its entirety did not reflect the goal outlined in the council’s review of the issuance of liquor licenses in particular.

“While I do think there are a lot of, I’ll say, positive things related to this ordinance, there are some challenges still and I think there’s some things that we need to work through and conversations yet to be had,” Rios said.

Rios said council still needs to gather input and hear from those who have concerns with the ordinance.

Councilor Alex Lee shared similar concerns.

“When we brought up the liquor license process, the renewals, for me it was about how are (we) going to work with those who are in the business to reduce the BACs on public (intoxications) and lower our aggravated assaults that are alcohol related or our alcohol-related crashes and those types of things,” Lee said. “That’s the type of conversation I’d like to have.”

Coming together

To enact the ordinance before the two new state laws go into effect, Sheridan City Council must officially pass the liquor ordinance before July 1. With three readings required by state law before enacting the ordinance, council has six weeks, but only two scheduled meetings before that deadline.

Miller said Thursday afternoon the city attorney and Wendtland will meet next week to work on the document. Von Krosigk and city prosecuting attorney Brendon Kerns are currently working through the letter and red-lined ordinance document from Wendtland in preparation.