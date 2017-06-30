Sheridan hosts Wyoming State Trap Shoot competition

SHERIDAN — Plenty of loud bangs could be heard at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association over the past few days, well before the Fourth of July fireworks.

The club is hosting the 102nd Wyoming State Trap Shoot competition, which began Wednesday and will wrap up this weekend.

Approximately 200 contestants participated in the events Friday. Jerry Reed, the vice president of the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association, said he expects another 50-75 participants for the championship events.

The winners of the events can go on to compete in the national competition later this year in Illinois. Reed said Sheridan tends to be a popular location among shooters, though the state trap shoot cycles between four Wyoming towns every year.

“I think we have one of the nicest clubs around the area,” Reed said. “A lot of people like the green country, the mountains in the background and having the things to do besides just shooting. So it’s a really popular area to come and shoot.”