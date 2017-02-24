Sheridan Hospital partners with Surgical Center

SHERIDAN — A business and real estate purchasing agreement between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan Surgical Center, LLC will allow orthopedic patients the ability to have outpatient surgeries performed at the medical center. Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said that the hospital is buying the real estate for $3,175,000 and the business entity for $1,600,000, both at appraised value.

He said that 60 percent of the business entity will then be sold to Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, PC, while Sheridan Memorial will still own 100 percent of the real estate.

McCafferty said the main change is that the purchase will allow orthopedic patients to have a choice of where they have their outpatient surgery, as opposed to requiring procedures to be performed in the hospital.

This will not change the requirement of inpatient surgeries to be performed in the hospital.

“It’s been something that we’ve talked about for a long time, and we were able to get it done. So it’s real positive for the community,” McCafferty said, adding, “If you can grow together to create a health care system in a community, it’s better than if people grow apart.”