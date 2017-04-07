Sheridan girls soccer drops tough game to Cheyenne Central

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs experienced tough luck firsthand when both their primary goalie and second-string goalie got injured.

But Jess Tracy, a Sheridan High School senior, stepped into the role and has proven herself worthy of the responsibility.

While the scoreboard showed a 3-0 loss to Cheyenne Central on Friday night, Tracy had 12 saves on the night.

“She’s never really played goal before and was asked to do it,” Lady Broncs head coach Mallery Marshall said. “She played a really great game.”

Marshall said while Tracy’s performance stood out, her entire team made big improvements in Friday’s matchup. The Lady Broncs didn’t give up a goal until the 37th minute to Makyleigh Howard, making it 1-0 in Cheyenne Central’s favor at the half.

The second goal came in the 57th minute off of a penalty kick from Faith Meredith and the final score came from Central’s Mikinsee Shumway.

Despite the score, Marshall said her team played well defensively. Central controlled the ball for much of the game, forcing the Lady Broncs to play on their heels.

“We played well defensively, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t generate any offense,” Marshall said. “We played really sound defense, but we didn’t get any opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.”

The loss puts the Lady Broncs record at 4-3 for the year. The SHS team will travel to Cheyenne East on Saturday.