Sheridan County Republican Party to meet Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Republican Party will conduct a Central Committee meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Inner Circle at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for the purpose of electing officers.

All Republicans and precinct committee persons are asked to attend. Any precinct committee person wishing to utilize a proxy is asked to contact Chairman Ryan Mulholland at 461-9707 prior to the meeting date.

According to the county bylaws, a person residing in the same precinct as the duly elected committee person may carry a proxy if authorized in writing.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.