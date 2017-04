Sheridan County Museum to start spring hours Monday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will begin its spring hours on Monday.

Beginning that day, the museum will be open from 1-5 p.m. daily.

In June, the museum will extend its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For additional information about the museum, see www.sheridanmuseum.org.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.