Sheridan County Museum to host number of events

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum has entered the full swing of summer.

The museum will celebrate the 87th year of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo with 50 percent off admissions and 10 percent off in the mercantile July 10-15.

In addition, the museum will host Monday@theMuseum on July 10. Hydrogeologist Carrie Steinhorst will be the featured guest for the event set for 10 a.m. on the museum porch.

She will present “What lies beneath: A hydrogeologists view of the Powder River Basin.”

On July 11, the museum will host its monthly volunteer collections work night. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in historical objects and documents.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.