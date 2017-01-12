Sheridan County has highest flu rate in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — As of the last week in December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Sheridan County has the highest reported incidences of influenza, in particular, Influenza A in the state. There have been 105 cases of influenza in Sheridan County that have been reported to state laboratories out of a total of 386 for Wyoming.

According to Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti, the numbers are not true counts of illness. Many people who have influenza never seek medical attention. If they don’t go see a doctor, there is no way to count them. In addition, not every doctor and medical facility reports consistently.

“We keep track to give us a good idea of what’s going on and to give us a lot of information and indicators, but they are not really true counts of illness,” Deti said. “At this point we are seeing the highest level of activity in Sheridan County, but there is no particular, exotic or special reason why Sheridan County.”

According to Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar, the numbers depend on many factors. They could be high or low depending on the data that is coming out at that time. The numbers also depend on the sentinel provider, the doctor’s office or organization, who sends the lab tests to the state and reports positive tests that are being run.

“It’s all together possible that we have a good network of sentinel providers coming out of Sheridan County as opposed to some of the other counties that don’t show high numbers, but that’s because their providers aren’t providing the data to the state,” Haar said. “It could be that everybody is getting hit, but we don’t know unless the providers are testing and sending the data in.”

Sheridan Memorial Hospital infection control registered nurse Bette Peitersen said the steady increase in numbers started before Christmas. If there is a sharp increase, that is something to worry about.

According to Peitersen, each year three or four strains of Influenza A and B are put into the seasonal flu vaccine. They are chosen to target particular anticipated strains for the Northern Hemisphere. H1N1 and H3N2 are two Influenza A viruses that are showing to be the most common across the country and both are contained in the 2016-2017 seasonal flu vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine is proving to be a decent match this year.

Symptoms of influenza include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, headaches and fatigue. It generally does not involve gastro intestinal symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting, although there is some vomiting in children, Haar said. A runny nose and head congestion are not usually flu symptoms, but rather more likely to be a cold. The best way to differentiate between a cold and the flu, according to Peitersen, is a high fever, headache and severe weakness.

“It’s not just your usual ‘I’m fighting something,’ it plows you down,” Peitersen said.

Precautions to take to avoid getting the flu include getting vaccinated, washing your hands with soap and water often, avoiding close contact with sick people, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, coughing into your sleeve at the elbow and not into your hands, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu viruses.

According to Haar, the flu virus can live on inanimate objects like doorknobs, desks, tables or shopping carts. The first day a person doesn’t feel quite well is one of the most dangerous times to infect others. If you are having any of the symptoms of flu she recommends staying home or going to the doctor right away.

Peitersen said doctors’ offices still have some vaccines available, but noted it takes two weeks to build antibodies to provide protection.

“If you have waited until your friends and family are already ill and then you go get your flu vaccine, it’s not going to offer you the kind of protection you hope for,” Deti said. “You might get exposed in the meantime before that vaccine is ready to do its job for you. Sometimes people blame the vaccine for getting them sick and it’s really a matter of timing.”

If you think you are coming down with the flu, quickly visit a healthcare provider, urgent care or primary physician, who can prescribe an antiviral to help shorten the duration and lessen the severity of symptoms. Stay home, drink plenty of water and rest. In addition, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Quality Director at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Bridgette Baker requested people who are ill to refrain from visiting patients in the hospital to help avoid further transmission of influenza and other illnesses.

According to Deti, there are some people who are more vulnerable because of the condition of their health, and it can become a very serious situation for some of those individuals.

“Every year we see hospitalizations and every year we do see some deaths,” Deti said.

According to the CDC, factors that increase a person’s risk of getting serious complications from the flu include asthma, blood disorders, chronic lung disease, heart disease, endocrine disorders, metabolic disorders and a weakened immune system due to disease or medication.

People who are at a higher risk of infection include adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years old and especially younger than 2 years old, pregnant women and those up to 2 weeks after pregnancy, American Indians and Alaska Natives.