Sheridan County high school, college students compete at SkillsUSA

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College and Sheridan County high school students recently competed at the national SkillsUSA competitions held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Six Sheridan College students rated in the top 25 in the additive manufacturing, welding fabrication and carpentry events.

“We are very proud of our students’ achievements,” said Jed Jensen, dean of career and technical education for the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan College. “The programs at Sheridan College prepare students not only for careers but to be leaders in their fields. These results confirm what we have long believed: that Sheridan College boasts some of the finest CTE programs in the entire country.”

At the national conference, more than 6,000 outstanding career and technical education students — all state contest winners — competed in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests were run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies were set by industry.

The following students earned awards at the event:

• Ben Conklin and Ashley Rylander of Sheridan College, sixth place in additive manufacturing technology

• Chris Daniels II, Parker Hale, and Jaden Paddock of Sheridan College, seventh place in welding fabrication

• Troy Fisk, 21st place, carpentry

In addition, Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education. Tanner Greig of Sheridan and a student at Sheridan High School was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in carpentry.

Zachary Granger of Big Horn and a student at Big Horn High School was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in cabinetmaking.

Granger was congratulated by Mike Rowe, executive producer and television host, at the national SkillsUSA competition. Granger received the SkillsUSA Travel Scholarship, sponsored by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, the Charles Koch Foundation and Koch Industries, Inc.

Travel scholarships were awarded to SkillsUSA members who placed first in their state’s SkillsUSA Championships that needed financial assistance to cover their travel expenses to the conference.