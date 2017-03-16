Sheridan County football players fill scholar-athlete list

SHERIDAN — Four Sheridan County football players will be recognized by the National Football Foundation as scholar-athlete nominees this weekend in Laramie.

The Wyoming Chapter of the NFF named 12 Wyoming high school football players as nominees for the award, including Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer, Big Horn’s Nolan McCafferty and Andrew Ratty, and Sheridan’s Coy Steel.

All four Sheridan County players led their teams to state championship appearances last fall, including 2A and 4A state titles for Big Horn and Sheridan, respectively.

Each finalist is granted a $1,200 scholarship, and the final scholar-athlete will earn an additional scholarship for the same amount.

Two more from Sheridan County will also be recognized at Saturday’s ceremony for their work both on and off the football field.

Tongue River’s Skyler Dillon-Bennett will receive the Keith and Joyce Bloom Courage Award. Dillon-Bennett battled through an unstable home life and the foster-care system and was eventually taken in by his grandparents before taking up football. He played a crucial role in Tongue River’s run to a 1A runner-up finish last season.

Along with Dillon-Bennett, the Wyoming Chapter will recognize Sheridan’s John Pine for Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football. Pine has been the stat-keeper for the Broncs football team for the last several decades.

Sheridan County has had at least one scholar-athlete finalist in each of the last four years, including Sheridan’s Blake Godwin a year ago. This year’s four nominees are the most the county has ever had as finalists.