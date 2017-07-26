Sheridan County Fair begins Friday

SHERIDAN — The 2017 Sheridan County Fair will begin Friday and include events through Aug. 7, when the annual Market Livestock Sale will take place.

The following is a condensed schedule of events planned for the fair, which will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

July 28

• 9 a.m. — fabric and fashion interview judging and fashion

July 29-30

• 6-9 p.m. — Tournaments of Knights presented by the Order of Epona and CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy

July 31

• 9 a.m. — dog show

Aug. 1

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 4-H static exhibits interviews and FFA exhibit judging

• 3 p.m. — Cloverbud exhibit judging

• 4 p.m. — pocket pet show

Aug. 2

• 8 a.m. — horse show: western, trail and speed events

• 10 a.m. — cat show

• 6 p.m. — Exhibit Hall awards and public fashion review

Aug. 3

• 8 a.m. — horse show: showmanship, halter, programmed ride and English events

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — open class exhibits accepted

• 2:30 p.m. — CHAPS demonstration

• 5:30 p.m. — swine show

Aug. 4

• 8 a.m. — poultry show

• 4:30 p.m. — market beef show

• 8 p.m. — community dance

Aug. 5

• 8 a.m. — dairy goat show, followed by dairy cow and market goat show

• 11 a.m. — heifer futurity followed by bum calves and breeding beef show

• 4 p.m. — sheep show followed by alpaca show

• 4 p.m. — Krystal Raley equine therapy demonstration

• 7 p.m. — pig wrestling

Aug. 6

• 8 a.m. — rabbit show

• 8 a.m. — livestock judging contest

• 11 a.m. — Krystal Raley equine therapy demonstration

• 1 p.m. — open class pie contest

• 5 p.m. — round robin

Aug. 7

• 10 a.m. — beef fitting contest

• 4 p.m. — buyer’s dinner

• 6 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.