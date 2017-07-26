Sheridan County Fair begins Friday

SHERIDAN — The 2017 Sheridan County Fair will begin Friday and include events through Aug. 7, when the annual Market Livestock Sale will take place.
The following is a condensed schedule of events planned for the fair, which will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
July 28
• 9 a.m. — fabric and fashion interview judging and fashion
July 29-30
• 6-9 p.m. — Tournaments of Knights presented by the Order of Epona and CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy
July 31
• 9 a.m. — dog show
Aug. 1
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 4-H static exhibits interviews and FFA exhibit judging
• 3 p.m. — Cloverbud exhibit judging
• 4 p.m. — pocket pet show
Aug. 2
• 8 a.m. — horse show: western, trail and speed events
• 10 a.m. — cat show
• 6 p.m. — Exhibit Hall awards and public fashion review
Aug. 3
• 8 a.m. — horse show: showmanship, halter, programmed ride and English events
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — open class exhibits accepted
• 2:30 p.m. — CHAPS demonstration
• 5:30 p.m. — swine show
Aug. 4
• 8 a.m. — poultry show
• 4:30 p.m. — market beef show
• 8 p.m. — community dance
Aug. 5
• 8 a.m. — dairy goat show, followed by dairy cow and market goat show
• 11 a.m. — heifer futurity followed by bum calves and breeding beef show
• 4 p.m. — sheep show followed by alpaca show
• 4 p.m. — Krystal Raley equine therapy demonstration
• 7 p.m. — pig wrestling
Aug. 6
• 8 a.m. — rabbit show
• 8 a.m. — livestock judging contest
• 11 a.m. — Krystal Raley equine therapy demonstration
• 1 p.m. — open class pie contest
• 5 p.m. — round robin
Aug. 7
• 10 a.m. — beef fitting contest
• 4 p.m. — buyer’s dinner
• 6 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.