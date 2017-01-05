WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Sheridan County Extension to offer free nutrition classes


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Extension Office will offer free nutrition classes through its Cent$ible Nutrition Program in January and February.

The classes will be offered on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watt Agriculture Building. The classes will take place Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.

Those who attend will cook, try new recipes and learn to save money on food. If you attend the entire series of classes, you’ll receive a free cookbook.

To sign up or for more information, call 674-2980 or email skoltisk@uwyo.edu.

The Watt Agriculture Building is located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..