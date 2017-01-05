Sheridan County Extension to offer free nutrition classes

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Extension Office will offer free nutrition classes through its Cent$ible Nutrition Program in January and February.

The classes will be offered on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watt Agriculture Building. The classes will take place Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.

Those who attend will cook, try new recipes and learn to save money on food. If you attend the entire series of classes, you’ll receive a free cookbook.

To sign up or for more information, call 674-2980 or email skoltisk@uwyo.edu.

The Watt Agriculture Building is located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.