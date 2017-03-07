Sheridan County 4-H Carnival set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H Carnival will take place Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event is open to everyone. The only cost is the price of games and food purchases.

Games will include a cake walk, dunk tank, rubber band target shooting and others.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sheridan County 4-H.

For additional information, call the Extension Office at 674-2980.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.