Sheridan County 4-H Carnival set for Saturday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H Carnival will take place Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The event is open to everyone. The only cost is the price of games and food purchases.
Games will include a cake walk, dunk tank, rubber band target shooting and others.
The event is a fundraiser for the Sheridan County 4-H.
For additional information, call the Extension Office at 674-2980.
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.
