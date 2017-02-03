Sheridan College’s growth plan aligns with industry demands

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College continues to grow — between its new buildings that seemingly pop up every year to its rise in enrollment.

But, as the old adage states: if you aren’t growing your organization, you are shrinking.

So what does the future for the college look like?

Northern Wyoming Community College District administrators, board members and foundation members discussed this topic last week during a work session regarding the college’s master plan.

The plan focuses on growth in areas that benefit the state and will hopefully improve and diversify the state’s economy.

“It’s not just about building buildings,” Dr. Paul Young, president of the NWCCD said. “That’s just what everyone can see. Behind the scenes, we are building our programs, as well.”

College officials have substantial building goals ahead of them. The first project residents will notice will be an expansion and renovation to the technology education center.

The renovation, expected to break ground in May, includes a remodel of existing space and approximately 22,000 square feet of new space for technical programs, including machine tool technology, diesel technology, welding technology and construction technology. The total cost of the project will be around $13 million.

NWCCD aims to improve its health science courses by building its own center on the Sheridan College campus. That project tentatively breaks ground in 2020.

Other upgrades to buildings around campuses remain on the college’s checklist, as well.

“We have great facilities, but a lot of the buildings we have are 30 to 40 years old,” Young said. “We can’t build programs with old buildings.”

The college looks to expand its programs through what Young calls a “data-driven process.” That plan examines local industry trends while working with the city of Sheridan among others and enhancing programs at the college in accordance to available careers.

NWCCD administrators will place their focus on educating their students to growing industries such as agriculture, culinary, nursing, culinary, computers, theater, art, music, machining, welding diesel and education.

This is based on the jobs available in the region. According a study used by the college, 267 food preparation and servicing related jobs, 265 office and administrative support jobs, 236 construction and extraction jobs and 203 education jobs will be in demand from 2016 to 2026.

College officials aim for an enrollment growth from 1501 full-time equivalent students in the 2013-14 school year to 2007 by the year 2025.

Mark Thoney, a computer science instructor at Sheridan College, welcomes the program enhancements. As a veteran of the industry, he knows first hand that many jobs remain unfilled in computer science, but not enough people are qualified to take those positions.

“On the national scene, computer science-related jobs are growing,” Thoney said. “ … But students aren’t getting into the program.”

Thoney had been hired as a result of the program’s expansion. His department continues to enhance their efforts to increase its enrollment in order to fill that gap. One of the ways they do that is by reaching out to local schools and to build an interest in the field.

“Interest in computer science doesn’t begin right before college — it begins at an early age,” Thoney said. “We are trying to get their interest in the field at an early age.”

Many in the computer science field, he said, work remotely, and some stay in Sheridan for its quality of living.

The master plan looks to increase students in the computer field from 51 full-time equivalent students in 2013-14 to 75 by 2025.

The college will also look to build its programs with Sheridan’s unique needs.

One example of this is the city’s emphasis on art, theater and music culture which thrives compared to other cities in the state due to the success of the WYO Theater Festival, the WYO Theater expansion, the addition of the Whitney Center for the Arts among other organizations and events.

The plan aims to grow the theater program from 23 to 75 students, the music program from 25 to 75 and the art from 22 to 75.

“The college is trying to align with (state and regional needs),” Young said. “We aren’t doing our own thing, we are not doing what we want — we are doing things that align specifically with a future agenda for the community.”