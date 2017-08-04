Sheridan College, partners win grant to honor Hemingway

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College, along with Wyoming Humanities Council and a number of local and regional partners including the Ucross Foundation, received good news from the National Endowment for the Humanities late last week. One of 245 humanities projects nationwide, the NEH awarded $150,000 in challenge grant funds for a statewide project, centered in the Sheridan area, titled “Creating Humanities Communities along the Hemingway Highway.”

The college and the council will collaborate to raise funds for the project and receive a one-for-one match from the NEH for each dollar raised in Wyoming.

Ernest Hemingway was an avid sportsman who spent a good deal of time in Wyoming and left a well-documented trail detailing his passion for the landscapes of the state.

In 1928, he finished his second major novel, “A Farewell to Arms,” while in Wyoming.

“We are so excited to be awarded this opportunity by the NEH,” said Dr. Susan Bigelow, Sheridan College vice president for external affairs. “A project like this, with so many partners and ideas to celebrate an important part of our state’s history will benefit citizens and visitors for years to come.”

According to Shannon Smith, executive director of Wyoming Humanities Council, the state’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Wyoming received more than $600,000 in funding from this round of NEH awards and the council is delighted to be a working partner with the college on this project.

“Wyoming is blessed with a rich cultural and literary heritage and we are thrilled to partner with Sheridan College to raise national and international awareness of Hemingway’s connection to our state,” Smith said. “This bodes well for the entire cultural landscape of Wyoming.”

Partners in the grant application include: Sheridan College, Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and Ucross Foundation. The initiative will use the attraction of Hemingway’s image and work to explore the impact great writing can have in society. A number of planned events explore themes associated with Hemingway; thus Hemingway will act as a springboard or cartographer of imaginative geographies that will help us establish and deepen connections among communities in Wyoming.

“We will be celebrating the 90th anniversary of Hemingway completing ‘A Farewell to Arms,’” explained John Sutton, Sheridan College project coordinator. “This project includes several targeted activities, all centered on the continued relevance of Hemingway as both writer and icon, thus creating humanities communities along what we are dubbing the Hemingway Highway.”

Activities include:

• Wyoming Reads — 2018-19 book will be “A Farewell to Arms”

• Traveling Hemingway exhibits

• Community forums

• Hemingway Highway Tour — Using the TravelStoryGPS mobile app

• Documenting Hemingway events

• Humanities summits

According to Sutton, the result will be a durable humanities network including the state’s university, community colleges, libraries, historical societies and arts organizations.