Sheridan College nursing students hear feedback from industry reps

SHERIDAN — Nursing school consists of hours of studying, a selective enrollment process and pushing competency to the max.

But after students close their books on biology and anatomy, they still have one more hoop to jump through — getting that first job out of school.

Thursday, dozens of second-year Sheridan College nursing students participated in an event called Marketing Yourself. It consisted of a panel of regional health care professionals who shared their expertise on what students may face when applying for jobs and working in health institutions.

Students also presented portfolios and resumes to professionals for feedback.

Tobi Alsup, nursing instructor at Sheridan College, said for second-year students, the second half of the last semester is a crucial time to find jobs. However, students need to learn skills on how to present themselves when they go in for interviews, she said.

“It’s a good representation of what they can expect, and they will hopefully learn some things that would allow them to facilitate that process a little easier when they get out into the community,” Alsup said.

Staff from hospitals, nursing homes and other health care organizations joined the panel, which provided a wide range of fields that students can pursue after graduation, according to nursing instructor Nancy Hooge.

“It’s important for students to understand the breadth of what a facility does,” Hooge said. “It may be we know them as this type of facility, but really, what are the opportunities that they have within their doors? Once students become graduate nurses and then registered nurses, what do they have to offer in terms of employment?”

The panel also provided information regarding what working in the health care industry will look like. Shelley Meier, a second-year nursing student at Sheridan College, said one of the more valuable lessons she learned from the panel concerned the culture each medical institution values.

Discussion on the panel also included advancement opportunities.

The panel told the soon-to-be college graduates that if they wish to be a nursing manager in the future, a bachelor’s degree in nursing is almost always required for those kinds of positions.

The program is also an opportunity to network — both for students and businesses.

Lacey Johnson, a nurse manager at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, said the hospital offers a nursing residency program, and meeting students during this program is a win-win for both her organization and future nurses.

“This is a great opportunity for nurses to know what we are looking for in a candidate, and then when we are going through in our interviews, they really know what our organization is about and who we are looking for,” Johnson said.

According to its website, Northern Wyoming Community College 2016 nursing program graduates had a job placement rate of 92 percent.