Sheridan College men win home rodeo

SHERIDAN — Led by Chance Ames’ victory in bareback, the Sheridan College men’s rodeo team won its home contest with a score of 580 points. The University of Wyoming was second with 520 points. The Sheridan College women’s team did not have any competitors make the finals.

The Sheridan men’s success this weekend also put the Generals in the overall conference lead with 945 total points from the weekend and the prior rodeo hosted by Chadron State College. Laramie County Community College is second overall with 870 points.

“I’m really happy with my boys this week,” Generals head coach Marc Gilkerson said. “The girls worked on a lot of stuff, and they did a lot of things right.”

The three-day event at the Sheridan College AgriPark indoor arena brought together 14 schools and about 360 competitors.

The men’s team had three of the top four finishers in the bareback competition, including the winner Ames. The sophomore from Big Piney had rides of 80 and 81 points to take home the title. Sophomore Hunter Carlson took third, narrowly edged out for second by Thomas Davis from Central Wyoming College. Sophomore Kyle Bloomquist placed fourth.

Freshman Kenneth Thomson placed second in the bull riding competition, scoring a 77 Saturday night in front of a packed house.

Three Sheridan team members placed in the top six in saddle bronc riding. Freshman Lane Schulke took fourth with a long-go score of 67. Sophomore Trevor Clark was fifth, and Thomson finished in sixth place.

Gilkerson said Schulke and Thomson were two of the newcomers to the team that he is excited to coach for the next two years, also mentioning freshmen Cole Reiner and Ian McGivney.

Sheridan junior Colby Hetzzel and Casper’s Wyatt Anderson took fifth in team roping with an average time of 18.6 seconds. Sheridan sophomore Cody Henderson and Gillette’s Callie Robinson were sixth with an average of 19.7 seconds.

Gilkerson said his team performed a lot better than last week in Chadron thanks to more practice time. He said the team can make improvements, but that those efforts will focus on “the little things.”

The Sheridan head coach was in charge of overseeing the rodeo all three days and said the event ran smoothly overall thanks to dedication from a lot of people.

“We’re very fortunate to have this facility and all the support from the community. We’re doing really good,” he said. “I’m real happy with everybody … We’re just going to keep rolling from here, I hope.”

The Sheridan College teams will head to Lamar, Colorado, for their next rodeo at Lamar Community College.