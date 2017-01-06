Sheridan College helps Savoy achieve Division I dream

SHERIDAN — “Once it left my hand, I knew it was good.”

PJ Savoy doesn’t lack in confidence, and that trait definitely helped the former Sheridan College General splash back-to-back game-winning 3-pointers — and 83 others — throughout his freshman season at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

That same confidence brought Savoy, a Las Vegas native, to Sheridan as a freshman, and it caught the eye of big time NCAA Division I scouts over the summer.

A year after his late-game heroics at the Golden Dome, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter is squeezing his way into the lineup for the Florida State Seminoles, the 12th-ranked team in the country.

Savoy followed an odd path — a junior college kid leaving after one year for a high-major DI program. It was always the plan for Savoy, whose father was a standout at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas in the early ‘90s, to play at the highest collegiate level. That’s what brought him to a community college in Sheridan.

Sifting through Sheridan College men’s basketball rosters from years past, one wouldn’t have to look far to discover Division I-caliber talent. Oftentimes, top-level players are forced to go the junior college route because they don’t meet the academic standards of four-year universities. They utilize two years of eligibility at the junior college level and hopefully improve in the classroom while impressing NCAA coaches on the hardwood.

But it probably isn’t fair to lump all JUCO players into that category, especially Savoy.

A qualifier out of high school, his grades and SAT and ACT scores were strong enough for a dorm room at a four-year university.

But a dorm room wasn’t enough.

Savoy was a baller. It was in his genes, and it’s what he loved. The Sheridan College coaching staff — head coach Matt Hammer and assistant Tom Parks — sold Savoy on playing for the Generals, gaining some valuable experience against college-level competition and improving his game before ultimately playing at the level he had long envisioned for himself.

“A lot of the cases that we have, qualifiers are guys that just aren’t recruited by the schools that they’re interested in going to,” Hammer said. “So going a year of junior college basketball, four-year schools, they really watch qualifiers to see how they perform that first year against higher level competition.

“PJ came in as a freshman and obviously had a great year.”

Savoy made a name for himself at Sheridan College and across Region IX. He was SC’s second leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, 43 percent from behind the arc and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

His 199 attempted 3-pointers ranked 41st in the country, and his percentage was the 85th best.

He made plenty of teams pay with his long ball, including the highlight 3s that drowned Casper College and Northwest College at the buzzer.

Still, at the end of the year, Hammer was expecting his star player back for a sophomore season, another year to hone skills other than his shooting.

Savoy had other plans.

The sniper spent the spring at the Golden Dome, going through drills, getting up shots and bulking up in the weight room. But once he hit the hardwood at a couple of JUCO showcases in the summer, his bags back in Sheridan essentially packed themselves.

The postgame handshakes mounted. Coaches wanted to meet the young shooter.

The postgame handshakes mounted. Coaches wanted to meet the young shooter. His phone rang with calls from New Orleans, Southern Miss and East Tennessee State. Then, more from the big dogs: Utah, Texas Tech, UNLV and Florida State.

On Aug. 9, 2016, Savoy announced via his Twitter page that he was heading to Tallahassee to play for the Seminoles.

“Big shout out to my Sheridan family for being understanding in my choice. With that being said, I would like to say I will continue my education and better my skills in Garnet and Gold at the Florida State University. Go Noles.”

“It was obvious to me that we were a good match for each other,” Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He needed to go somewhere with someone who needed what he does best and vice versa.

“He is the perfect match for what we need, and I think he’s only going to get better.”

Even as Hammer prepped for Savoy to don a Generals jersey as a sophomore, the sudden flooding of Division I offers wasn’t necessarily surprising.

“He was never rattled out on the floor; he never looked like he was out of place,” Hammer said of Savoy’s time at SC. “He always had something about him. As a coach, you liked having the guy out on the floor because you knew at some point he was going to make some sort of play.”

Savoy’s year at Sheridan College — those plays and that confidence his former coach spoke of — put him ahead of the curve when he arrived in Tallahassee. After sitting out the first six games of the season with a toe injury, Savoy’s knack for scoring translated quickly from small Wyoming gyms to the 12,000-seat Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

And that first game with a new team just does something to him. Savoy’s career high at Sheridan College was 28 in his first game as a college basketball player.

And his first game as a Seminole? He dropped 27 points on 8 of 11 shooting (7 of 10 3PT) — in 14 minutes. Game two, he added 18 points in 23 minutes. The Florida State athletics department called it one of the most productive beginnings to a Seminoles career ever.

“With PJ, he’s coming in, and it looked like he’s been playing in college, to be honest,” Florida State junior forward Phil Cofer said, noting the differences between coming straight out of high school like he did. Cofer is also Savoy’s roommate at FSU. “He’s coming to practice, working hard and shooting crazy.

“Just having him on our team is great for us.”

Savoy wasn’t able to speak to The Press due to Florida State policy for underclassmen, but Hammer stays in touch with his former player and echoed Hamilton’s sentiment about FSU being the perfect fit.

“Watching that Florida State team, they’re so deep,” Hammer said. “But they’re all bought in to what the team is trying to do.”

With 13 players averaging at least 9 minutes per game for the Seminoles, Savoy’s nestled himself nicely into a team that’s sitting on an impressive 14-1 record.

“His personality,” Cofer said of Savoy’s ability to fit right in with the squad. “He was a little quiet at first, but just having the type of dudes on our team, he was just willing to bring that brother mentality in.”

Hamilton threw some credit to the SC staff for doing exactly what they told Savoy they’d do when he committed to the Generals.

“They were helpful in the process as well as any situation I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Those guys are professionals, and they just do a great job.”

Hammer and the Generals have adjusted to life without Savoy. They’re 14-2 and jumping into the conference season. But Hammer still finds time to flip on ESPN to watch his former player drain shots in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“It’s awesome,” the SC coach said. “When I see the guys on TV, I don’t think of them playing games here; I think of all the times in practice, chewing a guy out for not running the floor hard or being in a stance, and then seeing them on TV doing those things that you were asking them to do.

“It’s a great thing for Sheridan College, and it’s a great thing for PJ,” he added, before repeating himself. “It’s awesome.”

Savoy is averaging 7.5 points in 9.8 minutes per game. He’s third on the team in made 3-pointers and second in 3-point percentage.