Sheridan College Basketball — Jan, 19, 2017

Ricketts, Generals roll in Miles City

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team responded from its loss to Casper College with a big road victory over Miles Community College Wednesday in Miles City, Montana. The Generals won 96-60.

Ladan Ricketts came out of his recent shooting slump to lead SC in scoring with 21 points. He scored all 21 of his points from behind the arc and finished 7 of 14.

Channel Banks finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He’s averaging 18.8 points over the last four games.

Dmonte Harris and Darius Jackson added 13 points apiece.

The Generals will be back home for two games — against Little Big Horn College Saturday and against Central Wyoming College on Jan. 25.

SCWBB still searching for first conference win

SHERIDAN — The scoring woes continued for the Sheridan College women Wednesday at Miles Community College. Sheridan scored under 60 points for the third straight game in a 70-55 loss to the Lady Pioneers.

The Lady Generals, still searching for their first Region IX North win, are averaging just 53.3 points per game in conference play.

“We didn’t play very well,” head coach Frank McCarthy said. “We played well in stretches, but otherwise we had some lapses.”

Raelynn Keefer led the team in scoring with 16 points to go with four assists. Ashlie Blackburn and Judit Valls Dellavalle added 10 apiece. Mar Lamadrid Coll pulled down 12 rebounds.

Sheridan will likely get its first conference win Saturday when it hosts Little Big Horn College. The Lady Generals have already beaten LBH three times this season in nonconference contests by an average margin of victory of 62 points.