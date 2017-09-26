Sheridan College and SCSD1 continuing dual, concurrent courses partnership

BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 students earned a total of 1,505 dual and concurrent credits through Sheridan College in 2016-17, about a 20 percent increase from 2015-16.

The district and college administrators announced this information at a joint meeting at Big Horn High School Sept. 20. This fall, students are taking 232 dual credits. The number of concurrent credits currently being taken was not provided.

Two students from BHHS received their associate degrees in May 2017, the first time that had ever happened. This year, one BHHS student is on track to receive a college degree, and one student at Tongue River High School may get a degree, as well.

Sheridan College president Paul Young thanked SCSD1 for its commitment to the college. Young said taking dual and concurrent classes allows high school students “to break the ice on college responsibilities.”

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza likewise said he was very pleased with the partnership and thanked the college for “always allowing us to be at the table.”

Cody Ball, NWCCD director of dual and concurrent enrollment, said the classes taken at Sheridan College last year saved high school students the equivalent of about $185,000 in college tuition.

Ball said in the past few years some BHHS students have graduated early to attend the Sheridan College nursing program. He also said the grades for dual and concurrent students are generally high.

Leah Barrett, NWCCD vice president of student affairs, said about 30 percent of SCSD1 graduates attended Sheridan College last year.