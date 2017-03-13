WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Sheridan City Council Work Session – March 13, 2017


Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press
City of Sheridan staff members updated Sheridan’s mayor and city council members on future and ongoing project dates, including free landfill days, E. 5th Street construction bids, water meter upgrades, Kendrick Park Master Plan updates and city budget discussions. Each project update includes important dates.
Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter.
