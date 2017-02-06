Sheridan City Council reviews budgets, continues forward-thinking funding

SHERIDAN – Sheridan’s City Council and Mayor Roger Miller heard budget updates and passed resolutions to help move Sheridan city businesses and projects forward.

Blood drive competition

Junior Council encouraged everyone to attend Wednesday’s blood drive at Sheridan High School in the gymnasium. SHS is in friendly competition against Gillette to see who provides the most from the drive. The students added the incentive that donors will receive a free T-shirt.

Budgets on track

With the exception of weather-related and public benefits funds, the city of Sheridan’s six-month budget report remains solid, with most revenue totals reaching right around or above 50 percent for the current fiscal year. Golf and Weed and Pest Funds plan on continuing positive numbers once snow begins to melt. Golf sits at 35.4 percent of its 2017 fiscal year budget and Weed and Pest came in at 28.5 percent after six months. Finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said Weed and Pest numbers are based on property taxes and carry over, while the Golf Fund’s low numbers are due to snow. Both look to catch up in upcoming months.

Resolution approvals

Council approved three major resolutions involving money to be spent to improve downtown businesses and the North Sheridan Interchange Project.

The first resolution continued the Downtown Building Permit Incentive Program for $50,000. The program waives fees up to $5,000 for businesses and buildings looking to build or renovate in the downtown Sheridan area, reaching beyond Main Street to encompass the railroad district, up to Fifth Street and down to Coffeen Avenue. Initially, the program reached out to those looking to remodel only, but this year will extend to businesses looking to build as well. Downtown Sheridan Association Executive Director Beth Holsinger spoke highly of the program, noting the DSA’s improvements thanks to the project, as well as its involvement in the program, offering interior design consulting and small business loans to help motivate businesses to utilize the city’s program.

Council approved the second two resolutions regarding applications for State Revolving Funds Grants for both clean and drinking water for the North Sheridan Interchange. The grant delegated to clean water sewer maintenance would total $1,306,000. The grant delegated for drinking water, or the water main, would total $931,000. If the applications are accepted, both grants would have a 2.5 percent interest rate over 20 years with a requested principal forgiveness of 25 percent. Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the city does not base its budget with the expectation of receiving the principal forgiveness, but instead take a more conservative approach in that they consider it extra help if approved. Utilities also looks to supplement the project with recoup fees, water and sewer fund revenues once the facilities are in place, and additional grants to help pay back the debts as quickly as possible.