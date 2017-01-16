Sheridan City Council recognizes local heroes

SHERIDAN – Among budget conversations and a review of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Winter Conference, Sheridan City Council honored five heroes in recognition of life-saving actions at its meeting Monday.

Local heroes

Sheridan Police Department Chief Rich Adriaens presented Chad and Anna Riegler, Richard and Lesa Wallis and SPD Officer Dan Hilsabeck with plaques recognizing their life-saving actions when the group conducted compressions on Gay Hale after she collapsed on Dec. 3 in the checkout line at Albertsons. Hale contacted Councilor Kristin Kelly, who expressed her gratitude toward the first responders for saving her life.

Business as usual

Sheridan’s Finance and Administrative Director Jim Harmon presented his monthly report on sales and use taxes. Sheridan sits well in comparison with other large cities in Wyoming, falling at 98 percent in total sales and use tax collections for the 2017 fiscal year in comparison to 2016. Wyoming cities of Gillette, Douglas and Casper suffered through 69, 61 and 80 percent of collections compared to last year, respectively, largely due to losses in energy revenues, Harmon said.

Sales tax revenues remained down 9.4 percent compared to last year’s budgeted amount and 4 percent below last year’s actual earned amount. The use tax, which comes from building construction material deliveries and sales as well as from businesses purchasing out-of-state equipment to be used for the production of income, sits well below the budgeted amount, although January’s numbers exceeded 2016’s totals thus far. Harmon said the use tax budget remains hard to predict due to lack of timely reporting and anticipated building projects pushing back construction timelines.

Land Use Plan approved

Council unanimously adopted the Sheridan Land Use Plan, which remains available for citizens to review on the city’s website. Sheridan Planning Director Robert Briggs provided physical copies in various places around town for citizens to review and comment on before adoption. Briggs said he received little feedback. Councilman Jesus Rios said he thought it great that Briggs distributed the plan around town, and reminded the group of goals to continue pursuing infill opportunities, encouraging development by utilizing buildings already in town. He also requested an update on the West Corridor project.