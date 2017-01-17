Sheridan City Council recognizes local heroes, talks tax collections

SHERIDAN — Among budget conversations and a review of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Winter Conference, Sheridan City Council honored five heroes in recognition of lifesaving actions at its meeting Monday.

Local heroes

Sheridan Police Department Chief Rich Adriaens presented Chad and Anna Riegler, Richard and Lesa Wallis and SPD Officer Dan Hilsabeck with plaques recognizing their life-saving actions when the group conducted compressions on Gay Hale after she collapsed on Dec. 3 in the checkout line at Albertsons.

“To give you a little more perspective on how remarkable this is, in this type of event, the medical event that this person was in, there’s about a 10 percent survival rate if nothing is done if you just get to the hospital within that time,” Adriaens said. “If CPR is started immediately, it’s about 32 percent.”

Hale contacted Councilwoman Kristin Kelly, shared Hale’s gratitude for the first responders saving her life.

“I’m doing great and all because of them,” Kelly read from a note Hale sent. “Thanks so much for the recognition they all deserve. This is a great community in which to live. Sincerely, Gay Hale.”

Business as usual

Sheridan Finance and Administrative Director Jim Harmon presented his monthly report on sales and use taxes. Sheridan sits well in comparison with other large cities in Wyoming, collecting 98 percent in total sales and use tax revenues for the 2017 fiscal year in comparison to 2016. Gillette, Douglas and Casper brought in 69, 61 and 80 percent of last year’s collections, respectively, largely due to losses in energy revenues.

“Those are the communities that really are feeling it,” Harmon said.

Sales tax revenues remained 2.6 percent below the budgeted amount, 9.4 percent compared to last year’s budgeted amount and 4 percent below last year’s actual earned amount.

“In some ways, we’re doing better than we thought we were going to, which is a good story,” Harmon said. “Of course we’d like to be over 100 percent, but that’s not the reality today.”

Use tax, collected from building construction material deliveries and sales as well as from businesses purchasing out-of-state equipment to be used for the production of income, sits well below the budgeted amount. Harmon said the use tax budget remains hard to predict due to lack of timely reporting and anticipated building projects pushing back construction timelines.

“It’s the hardest to project of all the different taxes we have because we’re never quite sure how it’s going to come in,” Harmon said. “Timing can throw people off. They bring it in one month but forget to file, so they file the next month.”

Land Use Plan approved

Council unanimously adopted the Sheridan Land Use Plan, which remains available for citizens to review on the city’s website. Sheridan Planning Director Robert Briggs provided physical copies in various places around town for citizens to review and comment on the plan before adoption.

“Didn’t really see a whole lot of feedback in terms of things that would change with the plan draft that you have in front of you,” Briggs said.

Councilman Jesus Rios said he thought it great that Briggs distributed the plan around town, and reminded the group of goals to continue pursuing infill opportunities.

He also requested an update on the West Corridor project.

In other business Sheridan City Council:

• approved a liquor catering permit for Big Horn Y and Bonnie Wallace for the Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts Performance Party.

• approved two liquor catering permits for Star Liquor and Danyelle Heidi for an Art Reception on 21 W. Brundage St. and Pheasants Forever at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

• approved city park permit request for all of Kendrick Park for Relay for Life requested by Michelle Edwards, including use permits for malt beverages.

• named Mayor Roger Miller as representative for Region 2 on the WAM board after accepting election to the position during the Winter Conference.

• recognized Councilman Alex Lee’s acceptance of the appointment to the Legislative Leadership Committee for WAM.

• approved Resolution 01-17 PTR Minor Subdivision at 5154 Coffeen Ave. Private owners, the Rosenlunds, requested approval to subdivide the 1.51 acres into two lots to separate the two residences on the property.