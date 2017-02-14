Sheridan City Council adds weekly work sessions

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s city administrator Mark Collins brought more of his expertise to the table by adding off-week work sessions for the city council and mayor in order to more fully understand ongoing projects and voting items on future meeting agendas.

“We appreciate council’s indulgence, both for the council retreat, which I think was extremely successful, but also your willingness to attend these work sessions because I think they’re going to be very helpful,” Collins said following the first work session of the year on Monday.

“This was a good template tonight, great chance for you to ask questions, ask us for more information, carve into these topics a little more that you’ll see on subsequent regular agendas. Again, thank you so much for your time.”

Collins took the idea to meet weekly from previous working positions. Both Collins and Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller visited Gillette Monday prior to the Sheridan meeting to gain insight on how Gillette handles the roles of city administrator and mayor as well as how they format their work sessions.

“They do this same format and they even take a little time before the meeting,” Collins said. “They take half an hour even before the meeting starts and say are there any more questions, need any more information?”

Miller also thanked the council for participating.

Council President Jesus Rios said he found the meetings extremely beneficial for the council as a whole.

“For council’s sake, it gives us the opportunity to really start digesting the information and the details a little bit more in advance than when you just get the general items on the agenda right before the meeting, so thank you for that,” Rios said.

The council’s work sessions will remain open to the public. Live video streams on the city’s website during the meeting and archived videos and agendas of the work sessions are also available for the community.

Diving in

Sheridan City Council members, with the absence of Councilwoman Kristin Kelly and attendance of the city attorney Greg Von Krosigk, received four project updates from Public Works Director Nic Bateson and City Planner Lane Thompson.

The lease agreements for Sheridan Senior Center and Day Break facilities need renewals, but Collins suggested holding off in order to streamline the numerous leases the city holds with different buildings and companies around town. Council will vote on the items at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The city of Sheridan agreed to contribute $4 million to the YMCA aquatics center project, which has a total price tag of $16 million, on April 20, 2015. Before making payments to the YMCA, Collins wanted to ensure understanding from the council.

“We have not made any payments to date courtesy of that agreement, but we wanted to make sure that council was made aware of what will be a memorialized agreement between the two parties before any payments would be made in the future to be sure everybody understands exactly what the agreement’s going to be going forward,” Collins said.

The agreement is not on the agenda for Feb. 21 but finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said staff members wanted to get it in front of council to move it as quickly as possible.

The Critical Air Service Team will present an update to council on fundraising efforts during the March 6 council meeting. CAST hopes the city will provide funding toward the needed $100,000 to continue the air service for this fiscal year.

Council looked at the Hallmark building project and Thompson recommended the approval and award of the guaranteed maximum price of $2,066,470 to O’Dell Construction. The project received $2 million from a Downtown Development Grant, $200,000 from the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority and $161,814 from Sheridan College and the WYO Theater.

Up next

Sheridan City Council will meet for its regular meeting on Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. due to the observance of Presidents’ Day on Monday.