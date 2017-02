Sheridan, Big Horn compete at Last Chance indoor track meet

SHERIDAN — Weather canceled Thursday’s Starfish indoor track meet in Gillette, so the Sheridan High School and Big Horn High School indoor track teams competed in the Sheridan-Big Horn Last Chance Meet Friday in Gillette.

SHS and BHHS were joined by Gillette and Cody at the meet that gave the four teams a final chance to prepare for this weekend’s state meet.

Ten competitors from Sheridan and Big Horn won their respective events, and another 12 finished second.

Top-two finishers from the meet were (place, name, school, event, time/score):

Girls

1. Laura Alicke (SHS); 1600-meter run, 5:31.09

T2. Xiomara Robinson (SHS); 1600-meter run, 5:48.16

1. Ciara Johnson, McKinley Christopherson, Rachel Petersburg, Taemalle Lawson (SHS); 4×400-meter relay, 4:28.58

1. Kylie Sorenson (SHS); high jump, 4 feet, 10 inches

2. Emily Hooge (SHS); pole vault, 9 feet

1. Shelby Atkinson (BH); long jump, 15 feet, 5 inches

2. Sorenson; long jump, 14 feet, 4.5 inches

1. Delaney Walker (BH); triple jump, 32 feet, 2.75 inches

Boys

1. Nathan Beraldo (SHS); 55-meter dash, 6.82

2. Beraldo; 400-meter dash, 53.63

2. Tymer Goss (SHS); 800-meter run, 2:07.33

1. Hunter Andersen (SHS); 1600-meter run, 5:19.05

2. Garret Avery (SHS); 1600-meter run, 5:30.10

1. Brian Gonda (SHS); 3200-meter run, 10:08.06

2. Jered McCafferty (SHS); 3200-meter run, 10:10.89

2. Tyler Holloway, Blake King, Matt Willey, Bobby Culver (SHS); 4×200-meter relay, 1:37.54

1. August Dow, Nathaniel Lydic, Kyler Ostler, Noah Iberlin (BH); 4×400-meter relay, 3:46.31

2. Logan Bruney, Matt Roma, Holloway, Derek Vela (SHS); 4×400-meter relay, 3:47.67

2. Andrew Ratty (BH); high jump, 5 feet, 2 inches

2. Culver; pole vault, 11 feet, 6 inches

2. Bruney; long jump, 19 feet, 3.25 inches

2. Liam Greenelsh (BH); triple jump, 40 feet, 4 inches

1. Max Myers (SHS); shot put, 47 feet, 11 inches