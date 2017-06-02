Shelter readies for rabies clinic

SHERIDAN — Last month Sheridan County had at least three animals taken out of the county due to rabies.

Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter executive director Debie Crawford said in one case a dog walker spotted a rabid skunk near the shelter in the middle of the day. Crawford said she called Predator Management, who retrieved the skunk, and days later results showed it tested positive for rabies.

Next week the shelter will hold its annual clinic in Kendrick Park to administer rabies shots. Crawford said city dog licenses will also be sold at the event and will be $10 for altered animals and $15 for unaltered animals.

Crawford said there’s no cure for rabies, so it’s important to protect animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when bitten by a rabid animal, the virus travels from the site of the bite to the brain by moving within the nerves. During this time, also called the incubation period, the animal will not appear ill.

After the incubation period, once the virus hits the brain it moves from the brain to the salivary glands and saliva. Studies on dogs, cats and ferrets show that the virus can be excreted in the saliva of infected animals several days before the illness is apparent.

The Wyoming Department of Health gives the following tips for preventing rabies:

• Enjoy wildlife such as bats and skunks from a safe distance.

• People waking to find a bat in their room or a child’s room should contact a medical professional immediately as bats have such small teeth even unknown or minor contact with bats has led to rabies infection. If the bat can be safely captured, it can be tested.

• Vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets, horses and other selected livestock for rabies and keep vaccinations up-to-date.

• Treat animal bites with soap and water and contact a medical professional immediately.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into the home. Do not try to nurse sick or injured animals — call animal control for help.

• Report animals acting strangely to city or county animal control departments.

• Teach children to never approach unfamiliar dogs, cats or wildlife, even if they appear friendly.

• Keep pets under supervision or on a leash to minimize contact with wild animals.