SFR asking residents to adopt a hydrant

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff have asked area residents to consider adopting a neighborhood fire hydrant.

With the heavy snows this winter, Sheridan area fire hydrants need your help. There are more than 1,000 fire hydrants in the city of Sheridan, and many more throughout the county, standing ready to deliver water in the event of a fire.

Throughout the winter, many of the hydrants have been covered with snow.

By clearing snow away from the hydrant (3 feet to each side and a path to the street) you can help firefighters quickly locate, access and connect to the hydrant in the case of a fire emergency.

For additional information, contact SFR at 674-7244.