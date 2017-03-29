Sensational Kids auctioning art

SHERIDAN — Due to recent changes in health care coverage, Sensational Kids is seeking funding help to continue providing care for its clients.

The organization is auctioning off original, acrylic on canvas paintings created by children who receive services from the Sensational Kids organization.

See www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/sensational-kids-scholarship-fund-1641 to check out the unique works of art and place your bid today. Bidding ends Saturday.

Some of the paintings will be on display at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office. Sensational Kids will match all funds raised.

Sensational Kids provides occupational, speech and physical therapies.