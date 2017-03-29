WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Sensational Kids auctioning art


SHERIDAN — Due to recent changes in health care coverage, Sensational Kids is seeking funding help to continue providing care for its clients.

The organization is auctioning off original, acrylic on canvas paintings created by children who receive services from the Sensational Kids organization.

See www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/sensational-kids-scholarship-fund-1641 to check out the unique works of art and place your bid today. Bidding ends Saturday. 

Some of the paintings will be on display at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office. Sensational Kids will match all funds raised.

Sensational Kids provides occupational, speech and physical therapies.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..