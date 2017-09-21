Senior center unveils renovations, rebrands as The Hub on Smith

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center unveiled its completed renovations Wednesday, including a new name to make the center more welcoming to younger generations and those that don’t necessarily identify with the term “senior.”

The rebranding comes with a new, modern name and logo, The Hub on Smith, with the tagline, “A center for all generations.”

“The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines hub as ‘a center of activity, a focal point,’” the nonprofit’s executive director, Carmen Rideout, said at the opening. “That kind of fits with what the senior center is, don’t you think?”

While the name reflects the building itself, the tagline, Rideout said, reflects the organization’s desire to welcome all ages to the center, whether it’s for recreation, work or volunteering.

The design of the center is updated with clean lines and bright spaces and resembles a building found on a college campus rather than a traditional senior center.

The new layout includes an entry with seating and tables next to a grab-and-go café that serves coffees and teas along with baked goods and sandwiches. The café is also next to the tech nook, where people can bring their computers to work.

Additionally, the center updated its community rooms, which include a room for parties and events, a billiards room and an exercise room that includes weights, a treadmill and ping pong tables.

Board member and capital campaign co-chair Anthony Spiegelberg said the Celebrating Generations and Building Community campaign raised $9.7 million over five years “to expand, transform and invest in the Senior Center.”

The complete renovation included five projects: a new building for Day Break, which opened in November 2016; expansion of the Goose Creek Transit facility; expansion and renovation of what’s now The Hub; acquisition of additional space for the Help at Home program, which is an ongoing project; and growing the Loving Legacy Endowment to provide for future operating funds.

Spiegelberg said it took 15 months to reach the fundraising goal and the center received 1,106 contributions that ranged from $1 to $1 million.

“It wasn’t as difficult as one might think because people really understand the importance of the organization for our community and the people who use it,” Spiegelberg said.

While the senior center now has a different name, modern look and a goal of attracting younger generations, Rideout said there’s a lot that will remain the same, including their legal name, the Senior Citizens Council, as well as the organization’s mission.

“Our mission is to celebrate, embrace and serve older adults for the betterment of our community. Our purpose is to help people to stay well and vibrant and engaged and living at home for as long as possible, those things will not change,” Rideout said. “We are a senior center now and we always will be a senior center.”