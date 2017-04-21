Senior Center presents Keystone Awards

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan community gathered at the WYO Theater Thursday night to celebrate those who have given so much to the community.

Reta Onstott, Jim Wilson and Jacomein and Forrest E. Mars were each recognized with the Keystone Award.

Every year, the Sheridan Senior Center celebrates and honors individuals who have dedicated their lives to the Sheridan community. The Keystone Awards also serve as a fundraiser for the center.

Wilson, the former mayor of Sheridan, former Sheridan High School assistant principal and current community volunteer said he was surprised when he learned he was receiving the prestigious award.

“I got a call from the senior center, and I thought that I had missed a meal that I was supposed to deliver,” Wilson said. “But it wasn’t a meal that I was supposed to deliver, and that’s when they informed me. I said ‘What? That can’t be true. Is this a joke?’”

Onstott started one of the first day care centers in Sheridan, launched the Child Development Center and helped bring child advocacy services to the community. She continues to serve the community to this day.

“I’ve been on every board imaginable,” Onstott said. “Children are still my priority.”

It was an emotional night for Jacomien Mars, who along with her husband helped provide funds for projects like The Brinton Museum, the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center and the Mars Agriculture Center. She attributed the award to her late husband, who passed away last year.

“I think he would have been very honored,” Mars said about her husband, the late Forrest E. Mars.

Each honoree was featured in a video outlining his or her accomplishments at the event. Afterward, audience members were treated with performances that held special meaning to the honorees.

Additionally, local students Sierra McCoy (Tongue River) Tanner Warder (Big Horn) Paden Koltiska (Sheridan) Kylar Klaahsen (Arvada-Clearmont) Whitney Migrants (Ft. Mackenzie) and Frank Baca (Sheridan College) received the Keys to the Stone Awards and were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.