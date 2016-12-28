Senior Center to host New Year’s at noon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center will host a New Year’s Eve celebration at noon on Friday beginning at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lunch costs a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 or older and $8 for others.

The event will feature live music from the Canary Joe Band from 11 a.m. to noon. At noon, there will be a toast to the new year.

Bingo will be offered following the noon festivities.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.