Senior Center to host ‘Conversations in History’ Wednesday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center will host the next round of “Conversations in History” at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11.
Helen Laumann along with the Sheridan County Historical Society will give a presentation on Absaroka — the 49th State.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
