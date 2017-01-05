WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Senior Center to host ‘Conversations in History’ Wednesday


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center will host the next round of “Conversations in History” at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Helen Laumann along with the Sheridan County Historical Society will give a presentation on Absaroka — the 49th State.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..