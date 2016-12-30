WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Senior Center to host bird discussions


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center will celebrate National Bird Day on Jan. 5 with discussions from local birding enthusiasts.

Beginning at 10 a.m. in the center’s dining room, Dirlene Wheeler and Chuck Bailey will discuss the recent Christmas Bird Counts and birding for beginners.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

Staff Reports

