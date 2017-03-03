WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Senior center happenings


• “Anybody for Tea?” and “Who is Herbert?” stage performances by the Young at Heart Players under the direction of Pat Tomsovic on March 9, 10 and 11,1:30 p.m. all three days. On the Senior Center dining room stage. A $2 suggested contribution at the door is appreciated. Entertainment for all ages! The Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.
• Piano Lessons — “Yes! an old dog can be taught new tricks,” says instructor LeClaire Arcadia. On Tuesdays beginning March 14, from 1-2 p.m. Sign up for half-hour lesson. A song book at $9 is the only cost. Call 672-2240 or stop by the Senior Center, 211 Smith St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
• Heritage Towers dinner night Wednesday, March 15, 5:30 p.m., 428 N. Jefferson St. Advance sign-up is required by calling 674-7283 before March 9. Dinner: Irish stew and fixings. Music by folk music group, “Trip-N-4Biscuits.”
• Conversations in History with local historian, Helen Laumann. Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m., at the Sheridan Senior Center, 211 Smith St. No charge to attend. Just grab a cup of coffee or tea from our dining room and join in. This month’s topic: “The History of the Big Horns – Part Two.”
• First Day of Spring Hike, March 20. Take a chance on a nice sunny day and explore Sheridan’s South Park walking path. Advance sign-up required. Treats will be available (a contribution is appreciated). Meet at the Senior Center at 1 p.m. to carpool to the trail head.
Difficulty level is easy. Bring a hat, sunscreen and water. Binoculars and camera are optional. Wear weather appropriate clothing and good walking shoes for the hike.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

