Senior Center happenings

• Be informed! Hear how proposed changes to Medicare coverage can affect you and your wallet especially for those still working and not yet enrolled. Community meeting at the Senior Center, 211 Smith Street, Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hear AARP’s position on proposed changes.

• Are you caring for a loved one? Feeling overwhelmed? There is support. The Sheridan Senior Center hosts free caregiver support. Support groups meet at 10:00 a.m. on Mondays at Brookdale/Sugarland Ridge, 1551 Sugarland Ridge, Sheridan and at 5:30 p.m. Monday evenings at the Senior Center, 211 Smith Street. Can’t make a meeting but need support? Call the Caregiver Support Office at 672-2240, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Calling SheridanAires – current and potential – to Thursday rehearsal practice beginning February 23! If this group intrigues you and you’d like to sing, call Jane Perkins at the Senior Center, 672-2240.

• The AARP Tax Foundation is offering free tax preparation services on Tuesdays at the Senior Center and on Thursdays at Fulmer Library for those ages 60 and older beginning February 2. Call 672-2240 to make an appointment over the phone. Restrictions on what taxes can be prepared apply.