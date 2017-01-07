Senior Center Happenings

• Kick off 2017 with a Weight Release class. Learn effective strategies for weight release, empower your relationship with food, improve nutrition knowledge and identify food and emotion connections impacting your weight goals with registered dietitian, Georgia Boley. Tuesday evenings, 5:15-6:15 p.m., Jan. 17 through March 14 at the Senior Center, 211 Smith St. Sign up before Jan. 11 by calling 672-2240. Pay the instructor at the class. Under 60 years old? $80 for the course or $10 per class. 60 or older? Register with the Sheridan Senior Center and there is a suggested contribution of $60 for the course or $8 per class.

• Saturday breakfast at the Senior Center, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30-9 a.m. Two eggs, sausage, hash browns, toast, fresh fruit, your choice of milk or juice plus a bottomless cup of coffee or tea. Call 672-2240 in advance to let us know you are coming and pay at the door when you show up. The cost is $5 per person for individuals who are 60 and older and registered with the Senior Center. Senior Center meal tickets may be used.

• The public is invited to learn more about the Senior Center and its mission. Meet with Executive Director Carmen Rideout on Monday, Jan. 16, 1-2:30 p.m. at 211 Smith St. Please call 672-2240 to let us know that you are coming.

• Conversations in History with Sheridan historian, Helen Laumann. Topic: “Absaroka, the 49th State.” The event begins at 10:30 a.m. No need to sign up in advance — just come! Grab a cup of coffee or hot tea from our dining room to enjoy.

• If it’s January, it’s JANE-uary! If your first, middle, or last name is Jane — no matter how to spell it — sign up for the 2017 JANE-uary celebration. Call 672-2240 to sign up and for more information.