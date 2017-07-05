FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Senior Center driver places in statewide competition

Home|News|Local News|Senior Center driver places in statewide competition

SHERIDAN — Bill Jordan, a driver for Sheridan’s Goose Creek Transit bus service, placed fourth on June 24 in a statewide competition for public transportation drivers.

The WyTrans bus ROAD-EO was sponsored by the Wyoming Public Transit Association and hosted in Casper.

Drivers from throughout the state pitted skills in areas of a written test, driver course, wheelchair securement and a static bus setup for pre-trip inspections. In the pre-trip inspection test drivers were to locate three items that were disabled and would not pass inspection.

The top five finalists received cash awards. WyTrans has hosted the ROAD-EO since 2000. The last ROAD-EO was hosted in 2012.

Jordan was previously recognized as WyTrans Driver of the Year in 2015.

For more information, contact Steve Ainslie, Director of Goose Creek Transit, at 675-7433.

By | 2017-07-05T11:34:03+00:00 July 5th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com