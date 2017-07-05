Senior Center driver places in statewide competition

SHERIDAN — Bill Jordan, a driver for Sheridan’s Goose Creek Transit bus service, placed fourth on June 24 in a statewide competition for public transportation drivers.

The WyTrans bus ROAD-EO was sponsored by the Wyoming Public Transit Association and hosted in Casper.

Drivers from throughout the state pitted skills in areas of a written test, driver course, wheelchair securement and a static bus setup for pre-trip inspections. In the pre-trip inspection test drivers were to locate three items that were disabled and would not pass inspection.

The top five finalists received cash awards. WyTrans has hosted the ROAD-EO since 2000. The last ROAD-EO was hosted in 2012.

Jordan was previously recognized as WyTrans Driver of the Year in 2015.

For more information, contact Steve Ainslie, Director of Goose Creek Transit, at 675-7433.