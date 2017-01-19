WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Senior Center, CVC kick off next phase of community project


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center and the Center for a Vital Community will host a launch of the next phase of the Dementia Friendly Wyoming project on Jan. 25.

The event, which will take place in the atrium of the Edward A. Whitney Academic Center at Sheridan College, will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Dr. John Zeisel, president of the “I’m Still Here Foundation,” will facilitate a two-hour presentation and discussion that embraces our community as a powerful way to support those living with dementia and their care partners.

Volunteers working with the Dementia Friendly Wyoming project are currently finalizing a community needs assessment and will share some of the initial findings at this event. 

The group is celebrating the successful conclusion of this phase as it begins to build the education, support and services that will make Sheridan dementia friendly.

For additional information, contact Kay Wallick at 672-2240.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..