Senior Center, CVC kick off next phase of community project

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center and the Center for a Vital Community will host a launch of the next phase of the Dementia Friendly Wyoming project on Jan. 25.

The event, which will take place in the atrium of the Edward A. Whitney Academic Center at Sheridan College, will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Dr. John Zeisel, president of the “I’m Still Here Foundation,” will facilitate a two-hour presentation and discussion that embraces our community as a powerful way to support those living with dementia and their care partners.

Volunteers working with the Dementia Friendly Wyoming project are currently finalizing a community needs assessment and will share some of the initial findings at this event.

The group is celebrating the successful conclusion of this phase as it begins to build the education, support and services that will make Sheridan dementia friendly.

For additional information, contact Kay Wallick at 672-2240.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.