Senior Center celebrates National Ice Cream Day

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Senior Center celebrated National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream at the Sheridan Junior High School on Wednesday.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. and Senior Center activities director Jane Perkins said ice cream went quickly. By about 11:15 a.m. they had already gone through three gallons of ice cream and were using back-up single-serving ice cream cups.

The stand had an array of toppings to choose from, including chocolate and caramel sauce, butterscotch chips, peanuts and coconut shavings.

The official date of National Ice Cream Day this year was July 16; it’s part of National Ice Cream Month. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the month was designated as such in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan.

He also designated the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. The IDFA says Reagan recognized ice cream as a fun and nutritious food and called for people throughout the U.S. to observe the events with “appropriate ceremonies and actives” in the National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day’s proclamation.

The IDFA also says the U.S. ice cream industry contributes more than $39 billion to the national economy and creates more than 188,000 jobs nationally. In 2015, it says about 1.54 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S.

The International Ice Cream Association, which is part of the IDFA, was founded in 1900. As a trade association for manufacturers and distributors of frozen dessert products, IICA conducts market research, legislative and regulatory advocacy and education and training. The Senior Center’s meal site is in the junior high cafeteria due to construction. Perkins said the scheduled move date back to the Senior Center is Aug. 18.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to use this facility to serve our people seven days a week while we’re under construction,” Perkins said.

Perkins said while she doesn’t know of another national food day celebration officially scheduled, the Senior Center tries to celebrate food as often as possible.

“We try to celebrate food whenever we possibly can,” Perkins said. “Every day here at our meal site, that’s when we celebrate food.”