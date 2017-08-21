Send-off party planned for Miss Wyoming

BIG HORN — A send-off party for Miss Wyoming will take place Friday at 5 p.m. at the Barn in Big Horn. The evening will include fun, food and entertainment to celebrate Sheridan’s very own Miss Wyoming 2017 Cheyenne Buyert, who will represent the state at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 10.

Drinks and appetizers will begin at 5 p.m. with a lasagna dinner to start at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per person, but children eat for free.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Barn in Big Horn is located at 228 Johnson St. in Big Horn.