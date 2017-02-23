Senator faces criticism at Chamber coffee

SHERIDAN — Protestors lined Big Horn’s single downtown street and contributed hissing and other dialogue to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce coffee at the Big Horn Smokehouse, where U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, visited on Wednesday during Congress’ first week-long recess.

Real Resistance protesters took to the streets early Wednesday morning, voicing concerns on a myriad of issues.

“We’re here because of the Affordable Care Act. We are here because of the environment. We are here because of education,” Kris Korfanta said, holding a sign and singing along to the acapella rendition of “This Land is Your Land.” “There’s a lot of things we don’t feel Barrasso is representing the people. We think he’s representing big interests.”

The reason for using protest as a form of voicing their opinion comes after unheard action, one protestor said.

“I think that most people out here are the type who write letters to the people in D.C. and they don’t listen to us,” Patty Martin said. “They simply placate us.”

Janet Haight said she remains upset with the direction the government is going and the issue of the environment, including keeping public lands in public hands. Her list continues, but her focus remained on environmental issues for the day.

“I don’t know if there is an effective way (to voice one’s opinion), but if I sit home and don’t do anything, then I disappoint myself,” Haight said. “If I come out and stand with other people who think perhaps the same way I do, then at least we’re making a statement that our bodies are out here.”

Barrasso attempted to keep the focus on the economy and business but also shared information about his work as chairman of the environment and public works committee in D.C.

“We all want clean air. We all want clean water. We all want clean land, and we want to help the economy, too, for Wyoming,” Barrasso said with interjections from the crowd asking, “Are you sure about that?”

“We want to help the economy, and that’s what we’re going to continue to fight for, along with the jobs that are involved with that,” the congressman said. “I want to focus on Wyoming.”

Barrasso continued, talking about international trade out of Wyoming in response to Pinedale business owner Isabel Rucker’s suggestion for Barrasso to support funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

“When we’re selling our No. 1 cash crop, beef, as well as sugar and other products, it helps — this is the Chamber of Commerce — it helps all of us at our businesses if we are selling products overseas,” Barrasso said.

Answering another community member’s question, Barrasso said Congress is currently working to simplify the tax cut agenda and estimated it to be completed within the year.

Resistance protester Jackie Canterbury asked Barrasso for a public meeting with the Resistance group to further discuss land issues.

“We’re very protective of our public lands, and there’s been an onslaught,” Canterbury said. “We are so lucky, and we live in a beautiful place. Please do not take it away.”

Barrasso expressed the need to protect the environment, to which a member of the crowd responded, “Why don’t you?” along with other muddled responses.

“Big three of this economy — tourism, energy and agriculture. To me, this continues to be the most beautiful place in the world,” Barrasso said.

Lois Bell with the Sheridan Senior Center asked Barrasso of his thoughts on Medicare reform and the possibility of changing Medicare to a voucher system. Barrasso assured Bell that Medicare remains too big a piece of the economy to make major changes like that. He mentioned the drastic increase in life expectancy since when Medicare was established.

“That’s why we have to find ways in this aging population to make sure that the money is there, the trust is kept and figure out what you do with the people coming on to Medicare,” Barrasso said. “You can’t do anything for the people currently on Medicare.”

Barrasso left early to attend the funeral of Fire Chief Paul Murdoch, who died at his home in Greybull last Thursday.