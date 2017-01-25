SEEDA elects officers, receives updates

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board met Tuesday to elect new officers and review financial reports.

Ken Thorpe, Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Paul Young, Councilman Jesus Rios and new SEEDA member Gary Koltiska were voted as chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Sheridan Planning Director Robert Briggs delivered the treasurer’s report. He said the audit showed nothing identified as anomalous or fraudulent.

NWCCD Vice President for External Relations and Economic Development Dr. Susan Bigelow gave an update on the Hallmark building project, saying demolition is continuing on the interior. She said the maximum price will be presented to City Council in February, and they are on schedule to finish in the 2017 calendar year.