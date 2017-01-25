WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SEEDA elects officers, receives updates


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board met Tuesday to elect new officers and review financial reports. 

Ken Thorpe, Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Paul Young, Councilman Jesus Rios and new SEEDA member Gary Koltiska were voted as chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer, respectively. 

Sheridan Planning Director Robert Briggs delivered the treasurer’s report. He said the audit showed nothing identified as anomalous or fraudulent. 

NWCCD Vice President for External Relations and Economic Development Dr. Susan Bigelow gave an update on the Hallmark building project, saying demolition is continuing on the interior. She said the maximum price will be presented to City Council in February, and they are on schedule to finish in the 2017 calendar year. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..