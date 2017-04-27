SEEDA approves funding for WyoTF

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board approved a $50,000 grant for the Whitney Performing Arts Series on Tuesday.

Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Paul Young said the funding will go toward the annual Wyoming Theater Festival as well as programs hosted in the arts center. The requested funding is a portion of the total $350,000 budget for fiscal year 2018. Young said the majority of funding will be provided through private fundraising.

“I think this is economic development,” Young said, “at least for those people that believe that Sheridan’s going to be a cultural attraction — a place for people to come for concerts and shows.”

Young also said the school has seriously invested in the arts and has added personnel and improved infrastructure.

He said when he started in 2010 there were four members of the faculty for music, theater and art. He said today there are 10.

“We’re doing that piece of it,” Young said. “…But we just don’t have the money to do this on our own.”

NWCCD Vice President for External Relations and Economic Development Dr. Susan Bigelow said Sheridan’s Creative Vitality Index from 2011-2012 shows that Sheridan has a higher level of economic activity in the creative arts than other places in the state.

But no data has been gathered to determine the number of people who are actually coming to Sheridan for the arts and spending money in the community.

Getting a measure on the arts’ economic impact is just one conversation SEEDA board members said needs to happen, though. The other is a strategic planning session to set a clear vision of the board’s long-term goals and outline where it should invest resources.

“I think this is a great project,” SEEDA Chairman Ken Thorpe said. “I like the idea of the Wyoming Theater Festival, but the Wyoming Theater Festival, which this is now incorporating, was the main reason the conversation started for us having to go into the strategic plan.”

Thorpe supported the funding during Tuesday’s vote and without a strategic plan in place, but said the strategic plan is a priority for the board so that next year they can properly evaluate whether this proposal still fits SEEDA’s scope.