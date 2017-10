SHERIDAN — The Second Sundays Film Festival hosted by the Whitney Center for the Arts will continue this week.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the film “Rules of the Game” will be shown.

Adam Jahiel will introduce the film.

All tickets are $5 per person and the event is general admission. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office at wyotheater.com, by phone at 672-9084 or at 42 N. Main St. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 3059 Coffeen Ave.