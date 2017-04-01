Sears owner confident in store’s future

SHERIDAN — While recent news surrounding the Sears Holdings Corporation has been anything but rosy, local Sears Hometown Store owner JR Moore said customers shouldn’t fear losing the Sheridan shop.

“We’ve been in business 21 years and look forward to many more to come,” Moore said Wednesday.

Sears Hometown locations operate under Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc., which separated from the Sears Holdings Corporation in October 2012. The two companies operate independently and are two separate, publicly-traded companies.

News regarding the Sears Holding Company, Moore noted, is in no way a reflection of the health of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores or the local Sheridan Sears Hometown Store.

The local retailer provides access to appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, fitness equipment, mattresses and more.

Moore said that will continue to be the case. He also noted as larger Sears stores around the country close, they are often being replaced by Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

The news of the Sheridan JCPenney closing and national news regarding the closing of Sears and Kmart stores closing had many wondering if Sheridan’s Sears Hometown Store was next.

Moore assured local consumers they have no need to worry.