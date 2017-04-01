Search, rescue, detection dogs live to serve

SHERIDAN — When disaster strikes, one tool reigns higher than any man-made creation for recovering lost souls in the rubble — dogs.

Jonni Joyce, a criminal justice faculty member at Sheridan College, said dogs have wonderfully powerful noses and can smell better than any technology that has ever been invented or put in use in the United States and across the world.

“The federal government has spent billions of dollars since 9/11 to develop technology that can check for an explosives odor,” Joyce said. “They have failed tremendously and, to their own admission, they always end up going back and never being able to beat the nose of the dog.”

During the Sheridan College faculty lecture series presentation, March 30, Joyce shared the history of search and rescue dogs dating back to the 1100s in Europe.

The United States picked up on the usefulness of using dogs in the 1950s, when Americans began looking at Europe’s success in using dogs to track scents of missing people and the use of dogs for law enforcement.

In the 1960s, law enforcement officers utilized German shepherds in riot situations, using them as attack and defense dogs. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, America fought what Joyce referred to as the war on drugs. Law enforcement agencies utilized German Shepherds as drug detection dogs, allowing companionship and productivity for the officers, but also earning the departments money with drug bust cash.

“That was when German shepherds and Belgian Malinois became the breed of choice for law enforcement,” Joyce said. “We call them the Omni dog, because they were cross-trained to do so many things.”

When the Oklahoma City bombing occurred April 19, 1995, law enforcement was forced to change its response to disaster with canines.

“It’s always the big events that happen in society that make us change in reference to law enforcement, to make the government change their response,” Joyce said.

Joyce said four of the six Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster dogs, or life-find dogs, shut down and did not work the rubble heap because of overstimulation.

“You can’t create a rubble pile to train on in the disaster world that looks like that,” Joyce said, referring to the photo of the destroyed Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. “There were human remains all over…the smell was overpowering to the dogs. The sounds, the smell, the people, the visual stuff that the dogs were getting.”

At that point, FEMA trainers backed up and reconsidered how it chooses disaster dogs, how it trains the dogs at a young age and the need for creating realistic trainings to prepare dogs for situations similar to the Oklahoma City bombing.

Joyce said bloodlines play an important part in creating an effective law enforcement dog, whether used for disasters, explosives, drug detection, search and rescue or law enforcement. On the other hand, if a reward system response is instilled in any type of dog at a young age, any common mutt may be used for search and rescue efforts.

Law enforcement prefers dogs that come from pure blood lines and ideal breeds, such as bloodhounds for tracking; German shepherds and Belgian Malinois for defense, drug detection and explosives; and Labradors for drug detection and human tracking.

The trainer must first determine the end result of training, or what type of detection or search and rescue actions will the dog be able to perform.

After establishing purpose and the teething process, the puppy learns the reward system, loving humans and social behaviors in the first seven months. Starting at 8 or 9 months of age, the trainer then teaches the puppy discipline. At 14 months, the dog begins training for its specific duty on the force and by 18 to 20 months of age, the dog earns certification for its purpose of serving as a search and rescue or detection dog and lifelong companion to its handler.

“That bond is built over the months and months of service that they have with the dog,” Joyce said. “That bond is what drives that team.”