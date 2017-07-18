SCSO gets approval to hire on ongoing basis

SHERIDAN — During a staff meeting Monday, the Sheridan County commissioners approved a request from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office that allows the department to hire for all open positions in control and detention on a continual basis.

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said his office has historically hired as needed and has stayed within budget.

The approved motion also says that any position the SCSO hires cannot exceed the authorized budget.

Thompson said the control and detention department has 22 total positions and currently 19 are filled.

He said they’re actively looking to fill the three vacant positions.

Thompson also said the high turnover in the department makes it difficult to consult commissioners every time they need to hire.

“The amount of turnover that we have in those detention and control positions I think would be difficult to get to the staff meetings and request on an individual basis,” Thompson said.

The motion gives him the ability to fill both full-time and part-time positions, though Thompson said there are no part-time detention positions. He said they do have both full-time and part-time control positions.

Thompson said the part-time control positions have an especially high turnover.

“It’s not those individuals’ primary employment,” Thompson said. “So as their primary employment changes… they sometimes aren’t able to work for us.”

He said while it’s not as high as the part-time roles, full-time control positions do see turnover. Thompson said oftentimes these positions are a stepping stone into detention positions.

Sheridan County administrative director Renee’ Obermueller said the SCSO’s ability to hire on a continual basis will not change salaries or the pay system. She said the salaries for detention are different because it uses a tiered system.

Obermueller also said the county budgets for these positions but the roles aren’t usually completely filled.

“I don’t even know how many years it’s been since we’ve been full-staffed in detention,” Obermueller said. “I can understand where Allen’s coming from, because it is perpetual…until we get to a point where we have full staff and we retain full staff for a while, I would certainly support this motion.”

Additionally, the commissioners approved the SCSO request to fill one full-time patrol deputy position, which was left vacant when Thompson was appointed to sheriff. This will bring the department to full capacity with 19 patrol deputies. Thompson said this hire still keeps the sheriff’s office within its budget.