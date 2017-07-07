SCSO continues theft investigation

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies jailed the suspected thief involved in a string of burglaries, but law enforcement still needs the community’s help in locating unknown victims of the man’s crimes.

SCSO deputies arrested Theodore Plotts of the Tongue River Valley initially on June 23 on stolen property charges. The 57-year-old bonded out and deputies arrested him again July 3.

“We’ve got (Plotts) in jail on charges for it, but we’re still trying to piece together exactly what all has happened,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson told The Sheridan Press.

Eight victims reported stolen items to SCSO.

“Last Friday, the 30th, we executed a couple of search warrants in the Tongue River Valley and recovered some suspected stolen property and now we’re looking for other people that might not have reported any of those crimes to us,” Thompson said.

SCSO currently has custody of suspected stolen items and are actively seeking the owners of the items. Thompson said many of the items are valued at less than $1,000 and vary in item type. Official charges are pending until SCSO completes the investigation. One of the deputies more familiar with the investigation, Deputy Dan Hilsabeck, urges those who possibly have not reported a burglary to do so immediately.

“The biggest advice I would give is if you see something say something,” Hilsabeck said. “If we would have caught wind of it earlier, we could have prevented it earlier.”

The benefit of reporting a theft not only enables SCSO to return stolen property to its owner, but also helps the office complete its investigation and prevents future burglaries. “Over the years (we’ve had this happen before),” Thompson said. “You’ll usually have a burglary or theft of a certain type of item. There’s one or two people suspected in it and when we get it solved, we can solve several cases.”

Hilsabeck provided prevention measures to help deter thieves from taking property in the future. He said citizens often leave decorations in front of their property, making for an ideal situation for burglars.

“Include a camera system to deter theft and tell things to neighbors,” Hilsabeck said.

Hilsabeck suggested installing security camera equipment or installing lighting in dark areas to deter thieves from stealing property.

“Lock your doors for your house and your car when leaving,” Hilsabeck said. “In this instance, a good portion of it was due to unlocked doors.”

All victims are encouraged to contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 672-3455 or send an email to dhilsabeck@sheridancountysheriff.com regarding any information of theft or burglary in the Tongue River Valley in the past month.